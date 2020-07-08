All apartments in Garland
609 Broadway Commons

609 Broadway Commons · No Longer Available
Location

609 Broadway Commons, Garland, TX 75043

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
concierge
courtyard
internet cafe
24hr gym
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
valet service
Apartment Features:
Studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments
Spacious floor plans
Arched passageways
Ceramic entry
Arched windows
Designer-selected accent wall paint available at an additional charge
Upgraded recessed lighting in kitchen and dining areas
Vaulted ceilings *
Hardwood floors *
Built-in computer desks *
Large walk-in closets *
Linen closet *
Air-conditioning
Storage
Private balcony and/or patio *
Chef-caliber kitchen
Granite countertops
Custom friendly wood cabinetry
Stainless steel, eight-in deep double sink with disposal and pull-out faucet *
Ceramic tile floors
Breakfast bar *
Pantry
Stainless steel appliance package *
Cable-ready and high-speed internet access
Individual washer and dryer in apartment
Walk-in showers *
Contoured garden bath tub
Ice maker
Microwave
Dishwasher
Disability access (ADA compliant)

Community Features:
Gated community
Concierge services
Dry cleaning valet service
Cat and dog-friendly
Garage parking onsite
Resort-style pool
Heated lap pool
24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center
Putting green
24-hour cyber cafe with complimentary Starbucks coffee
24-hour business center
Beautiful landscaping
Apartments can overlook one of 5 courtyards, Hermann Park, Downtown Houston, or the Texas Medical Center
3 state-of-the-art stainless steel gas barbeque grills

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 609 Broadway Commons have any available units?
609 Broadway Commons doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 609 Broadway Commons have?
Some of 609 Broadway Commons's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 609 Broadway Commons currently offering any rent specials?
609 Broadway Commons is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 609 Broadway Commons pet-friendly?
Yes, 609 Broadway Commons is pet friendly.
Does 609 Broadway Commons offer parking?
Yes, 609 Broadway Commons offers parking.
Does 609 Broadway Commons have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 609 Broadway Commons offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 609 Broadway Commons have a pool?
Yes, 609 Broadway Commons has a pool.
Does 609 Broadway Commons have accessible units?
Yes, 609 Broadway Commons has accessible units.
Does 609 Broadway Commons have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 609 Broadway Commons has units with dishwashers.

