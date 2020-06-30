Rent Calculator
605 E Miller Rd
Last updated August 9 2019 at 11:20 AM
605 E Miller Rd
605 East Miller Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
605 East Miller Road, Garland, TX 75041
Monica Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Ready to move in..... -
(RLNE3824298)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 605 E Miller Rd have any available units?
605 E Miller Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
Is 605 E Miller Rd currently offering any rent specials?
605 E Miller Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 E Miller Rd pet-friendly?
No, 605 E Miller Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 605 E Miller Rd offer parking?
No, 605 E Miller Rd does not offer parking.
Does 605 E Miller Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 605 E Miller Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 E Miller Rd have a pool?
No, 605 E Miller Rd does not have a pool.
Does 605 E Miller Rd have accessible units?
No, 605 E Miller Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 605 E Miller Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 605 E Miller Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 605 E Miller Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 605 E Miller Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
