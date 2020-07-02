Rent Calculator
6014 Jester Drive
Last updated May 19 2019 at 1:43 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6014 Jester Drive
6014 Jester Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
6014 Jester Drive, Garland, TX 75044
Camelot
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6014 Jester Drive have any available units?
6014 Jester Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6014 Jester Drive have?
Some of 6014 Jester Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6014 Jester Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6014 Jester Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6014 Jester Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6014 Jester Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 6014 Jester Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6014 Jester Drive offers parking.
Does 6014 Jester Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6014 Jester Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6014 Jester Drive have a pool?
No, 6014 Jester Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6014 Jester Drive have accessible units?
No, 6014 Jester Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6014 Jester Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6014 Jester Drive has units with dishwashers.
