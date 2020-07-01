All apartments in Garland
Last updated May 14 2020 at 5:05 AM

6010 Marvin Loving Drive

6010 Marvin Loving Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6010 Marvin Loving Drive, Garland, TX 75043

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
ceiling fan
microwave
Spacious lower unit with laminate hardwood floors, full size washer & dryer connections, ceiling fan in bedroom, microwave oven. Application fee of $50 to be in certified funds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6010 Marvin Loving Drive have any available units?
6010 Marvin Loving Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 6010 Marvin Loving Drive have?
Some of 6010 Marvin Loving Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6010 Marvin Loving Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6010 Marvin Loving Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6010 Marvin Loving Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6010 Marvin Loving Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 6010 Marvin Loving Drive offer parking?
No, 6010 Marvin Loving Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6010 Marvin Loving Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6010 Marvin Loving Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6010 Marvin Loving Drive have a pool?
No, 6010 Marvin Loving Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6010 Marvin Loving Drive have accessible units?
No, 6010 Marvin Loving Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6010 Marvin Loving Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6010 Marvin Loving Drive has units with dishwashers.

