Home
/
Garland, TX
/
5833 Macgregor Drive
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:00 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5833 Macgregor Drive
5833 Macgregor Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
5833 Macgregor Drive, Garland, TX 75043
Crystal
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $50 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5833 Macgregor Drive have any available units?
5833 Macgregor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5833 Macgregor Drive have?
Some of 5833 Macgregor Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5833 Macgregor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5833 Macgregor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5833 Macgregor Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5833 Macgregor Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 5833 Macgregor Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5833 Macgregor Drive offers parking.
Does 5833 Macgregor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5833 Macgregor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5833 Macgregor Drive have a pool?
No, 5833 Macgregor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5833 Macgregor Drive have accessible units?
No, 5833 Macgregor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5833 Macgregor Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5833 Macgregor Drive has units with dishwashers.
