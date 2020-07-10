All apartments in Garland
Last updated May 24 2020 at 2:15 AM

5825 Marvin Loving Drive

5825 Marvin Loving Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5825 Marvin Loving Drive, Garland, TX 75043

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Single Bedroom condo with nice Balcony, to enjoy your morning coffee. Galley Kitchen Enjoyable quiet location .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5825 Marvin Loving Drive have any available units?
5825 Marvin Loving Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 5825 Marvin Loving Drive have?
Some of 5825 Marvin Loving Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5825 Marvin Loving Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5825 Marvin Loving Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5825 Marvin Loving Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5825 Marvin Loving Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 5825 Marvin Loving Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5825 Marvin Loving Drive offers parking.
Does 5825 Marvin Loving Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5825 Marvin Loving Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5825 Marvin Loving Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5825 Marvin Loving Drive has a pool.
Does 5825 Marvin Loving Drive have accessible units?
No, 5825 Marvin Loving Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5825 Marvin Loving Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5825 Marvin Loving Drive has units with dishwashers.

