Last updated May 29 2019 at 10:03 AM
5809 RIDGECOVE Drive
5809 Ridgecove Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
5809 Ridgecove Drive, Garland, TX 75043
Crystal
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
New carpet, vinyl and fresh interior paint. 3 bedroom and 2 bathrooms and a 2 car garage. Available now. App fee $40
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5809 RIDGECOVE Drive have any available units?
5809 RIDGECOVE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5809 RIDGECOVE Drive have?
Some of 5809 RIDGECOVE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5809 RIDGECOVE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5809 RIDGECOVE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5809 RIDGECOVE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5809 RIDGECOVE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 5809 RIDGECOVE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5809 RIDGECOVE Drive offers parking.
Does 5809 RIDGECOVE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5809 RIDGECOVE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5809 RIDGECOVE Drive have a pool?
No, 5809 RIDGECOVE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5809 RIDGECOVE Drive have accessible units?
No, 5809 RIDGECOVE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5809 RIDGECOVE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5809 RIDGECOVE Drive has units with dishwashers.
