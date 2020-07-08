Rent Calculator
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
5718 Marvin Loving Drive
Last updated April 22 2020 at 12:11 AM
5718 Marvin Loving Drive
5718 Marvin Loving Drive
Location
5718 Marvin Loving Drive, Garland, TX 75043
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
LARGE TWO STORY CONDO NEAR LAKE RAY HUBBARD. COMPLETELY RENOVATED. THIS IS A MUST SEE.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5718 Marvin Loving Drive have any available units?
5718 Marvin Loving Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5718 Marvin Loving Drive have?
Some of 5718 Marvin Loving Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5718 Marvin Loving Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5718 Marvin Loving Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5718 Marvin Loving Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5718 Marvin Loving Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 5718 Marvin Loving Drive offer parking?
No, 5718 Marvin Loving Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5718 Marvin Loving Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5718 Marvin Loving Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5718 Marvin Loving Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5718 Marvin Loving Drive has a pool.
Does 5718 Marvin Loving Drive have accessible units?
No, 5718 Marvin Loving Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5718 Marvin Loving Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5718 Marvin Loving Drive has units with dishwashers.
