Last updated July 20 2019 at 6:46 AM

5666 Saddleback Road

5666 Saddleback Road · No Longer Available
Location

5666 Saddleback Road, Garland, TX 75043
New West

Amenities

garage
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***3 Bedroom, 2 full bathrooms, garage home in Garland!***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5666 Saddleback Road have any available units?
5666 Saddleback Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Is 5666 Saddleback Road currently offering any rent specials?
5666 Saddleback Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5666 Saddleback Road pet-friendly?
No, 5666 Saddleback Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 5666 Saddleback Road offer parking?
Yes, 5666 Saddleback Road offers parking.
Does 5666 Saddleback Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5666 Saddleback Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5666 Saddleback Road have a pool?
No, 5666 Saddleback Road does not have a pool.
Does 5666 Saddleback Road have accessible units?
No, 5666 Saddleback Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5666 Saddleback Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5666 Saddleback Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5666 Saddleback Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5666 Saddleback Road does not have units with air conditioning.

