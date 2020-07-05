Rent Calculator
Last updated July 20 2019 at 6:46 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5666 Saddleback Road
5666 Saddleback Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
5666 Saddleback Road, Garland, TX 75043
New West
Amenities
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***3 Bedroom, 2 full bathrooms, garage home in Garland!***
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5666 Saddleback Road have any available units?
5666 Saddleback Road doesn't have any available units at this time.
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Garland Rent Report
.
Is 5666 Saddleback Road currently offering any rent specials?
5666 Saddleback Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5666 Saddleback Road pet-friendly?
No, 5666 Saddleback Road is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 5666 Saddleback Road offer parking?
Yes, 5666 Saddleback Road offers parking.
Does 5666 Saddleback Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5666 Saddleback Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5666 Saddleback Road have a pool?
No, 5666 Saddleback Road does not have a pool.
Does 5666 Saddleback Road have accessible units?
No, 5666 Saddleback Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5666 Saddleback Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5666 Saddleback Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5666 Saddleback Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5666 Saddleback Road does not have units with air conditioning.
