Garland, TX
5529 Kerry Lane
5529 Kerry Lane

5529 Kerry Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5529 Kerry Lane, Garland, TX 75043
Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful Brick Home with an Appealing Fireplace
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,423 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. Thi

(RLNE5735035)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5529 Kerry Lane have any available units?
5529 Kerry Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 5529 Kerry Lane have?
Some of 5529 Kerry Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5529 Kerry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5529 Kerry Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5529 Kerry Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5529 Kerry Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 5529 Kerry Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5529 Kerry Lane offers parking.
Does 5529 Kerry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5529 Kerry Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5529 Kerry Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5529 Kerry Lane has a pool.
Does 5529 Kerry Lane have accessible units?
No, 5529 Kerry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5529 Kerry Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5529 Kerry Lane has units with dishwashers.

