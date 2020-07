Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking garage

LIVE WHERE YOU PLAY. Just across street from lake and Marina. Easy access to I 30 and George Bush . Lite and bright. Immaculate 3BR 2.5 bath w 1car garage and 2 car carport. Plantation shutters thruout. All 3 bedrooms are upstairs with a second living area. Shared patio. Refrigerator, microwave, Washer and dryer inc. copy of

Renters insurance required.