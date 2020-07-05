5518 Hidalgo Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

3-2-2 well maintained home in La Prada. Gas fireplace in family room, formal dining, wet bar area, spacious floor plan, well taken care of home, recent carpeting, fresh paint ready for new occupant.