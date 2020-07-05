All apartments in Garland
Last updated July 31 2019 at 7:16 PM

5518 Hidalgo Court

5518 Hidalgo Court · No Longer Available
Location

5518 Hidalgo Court, Garland, TX 75043
La Prada

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3-2-2 well maintained home in La Prada. Gas fireplace in family room, formal dining, wet bar area, spacious floor plan, well taken care of home, recent carpeting, fresh paint ready for new occupant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5518 Hidalgo Court have any available units?
5518 Hidalgo Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 5518 Hidalgo Court have?
Some of 5518 Hidalgo Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5518 Hidalgo Court currently offering any rent specials?
5518 Hidalgo Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5518 Hidalgo Court pet-friendly?
No, 5518 Hidalgo Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 5518 Hidalgo Court offer parking?
Yes, 5518 Hidalgo Court offers parking.
Does 5518 Hidalgo Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5518 Hidalgo Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5518 Hidalgo Court have a pool?
No, 5518 Hidalgo Court does not have a pool.
Does 5518 Hidalgo Court have accessible units?
No, 5518 Hidalgo Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5518 Hidalgo Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5518 Hidalgo Court has units with dishwashers.

