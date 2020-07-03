All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 5517 Dearborn Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
5517 Dearborn Lane
Last updated September 16 2019 at 2:52 AM

5517 Dearborn Lane

5517 Dearborn Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5517 Dearborn Lane, Garland, TX 75040

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5517 Dearborn Lane have any available units?
5517 Dearborn Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 5517 Dearborn Lane have?
Some of 5517 Dearborn Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5517 Dearborn Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5517 Dearborn Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5517 Dearborn Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5517 Dearborn Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 5517 Dearborn Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5517 Dearborn Lane offers parking.
Does 5517 Dearborn Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5517 Dearborn Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5517 Dearborn Lane have a pool?
No, 5517 Dearborn Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5517 Dearborn Lane have accessible units?
No, 5517 Dearborn Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5517 Dearborn Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5517 Dearborn Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Montclair Estates
801 La Prada Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Savoy of Garland Apartments
608 Rowlett Rd
Garland, TX 75043
Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Center
250 N 5th St
Garland, TX 75040
Jefferson Woodlands
4501 North Garland Avenue
Garland, TX 75040
Embree Hill
4901 Peninsula Way
Garland, TX 75043
Parc at Garland
3401 Bobtown Rd
Garland, TX 75043
The Hendry Apartment Homes
1759 W Campbell Rd
Garland, TX 75044
Amberly Village
2735 N Garland Ave
Garland, TX 75040

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District