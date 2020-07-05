All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 5513 Hidalgo Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
5513 Hidalgo Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5513 Hidalgo Court

5513 Hidalgo Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5513 Hidalgo Court, Garland, TX 75043
La Prada

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 3 bed 2 bath home in Garland. Two living areas and dining room. fireplace in living room. Updated painting and plank Vinyl.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5513 Hidalgo Court have any available units?
5513 Hidalgo Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 5513 Hidalgo Court have?
Some of 5513 Hidalgo Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5513 Hidalgo Court currently offering any rent specials?
5513 Hidalgo Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5513 Hidalgo Court pet-friendly?
No, 5513 Hidalgo Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 5513 Hidalgo Court offer parking?
Yes, 5513 Hidalgo Court offers parking.
Does 5513 Hidalgo Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5513 Hidalgo Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5513 Hidalgo Court have a pool?
No, 5513 Hidalgo Court does not have a pool.
Does 5513 Hidalgo Court have accessible units?
No, 5513 Hidalgo Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5513 Hidalgo Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5513 Hidalgo Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Montclair Estates
801 La Prada Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Belmont At Duck Creek Apartments
6202 Duck Creek Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Station
351 N 5th St
Garland, TX 75040
El Castillo
1233 Castle Dr
Garland, TX 75040
Gateway Place Apartments
782 Gatewood Rd
Garland, TX 75230
Fox Bend Apartments
2156 Cranford Drive
Garland, TX 75041
Hubbards Ridge
4351 Point Blvd
Garland, TX 75043
Amberly Village
2735 N Garland Ave
Garland, TX 75040

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District