Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5513 Hidalgo Court
5513 Hidalgo Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
5513 Hidalgo Court, Garland, TX 75043
La Prada
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 3 bed 2 bath home in Garland. Two living areas and dining room. fireplace in living room. Updated painting and plank Vinyl.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5513 Hidalgo Court have any available units?
5513 Hidalgo Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5513 Hidalgo Court have?
Some of 5513 Hidalgo Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5513 Hidalgo Court currently offering any rent specials?
5513 Hidalgo Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5513 Hidalgo Court pet-friendly?
No, 5513 Hidalgo Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 5513 Hidalgo Court offer parking?
Yes, 5513 Hidalgo Court offers parking.
Does 5513 Hidalgo Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5513 Hidalgo Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5513 Hidalgo Court have a pool?
No, 5513 Hidalgo Court does not have a pool.
Does 5513 Hidalgo Court have accessible units?
No, 5513 Hidalgo Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5513 Hidalgo Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5513 Hidalgo Court has units with dishwashers.
