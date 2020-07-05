Rent Calculator
Last updated April 7 2019 at 1:46 AM
1 of 1
5421 Meadow Vista
5421 Meadow Vista Lane
No Longer Available
5421 Meadow Vista Lane, Garland, TX 75043
Crystal
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
A beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home with wood floors and ceramic tile. This home is in quiet and established neighborhood.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5421 Meadow Vista have any available units?
5421 Meadow Vista doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
Is 5421 Meadow Vista currently offering any rent specials?
5421 Meadow Vista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5421 Meadow Vista pet-friendly?
No, 5421 Meadow Vista is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 5421 Meadow Vista offer parking?
No, 5421 Meadow Vista does not offer parking.
Does 5421 Meadow Vista have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5421 Meadow Vista does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5421 Meadow Vista have a pool?
No, 5421 Meadow Vista does not have a pool.
Does 5421 Meadow Vista have accessible units?
No, 5421 Meadow Vista does not have accessible units.
Does 5421 Meadow Vista have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5421 Meadow Vista has units with dishwashers.
Does 5421 Meadow Vista have units with air conditioning?
No, 5421 Meadow Vista does not have units with air conditioning.
