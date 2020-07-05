Pets Welcome (within restrictions) New Fitness Center Minutes from Downtown Less than a mile from Lake Ray Hubbard 9 foot Celings* Built-in Book Shelves* Washer & Dryer Conections Frost Free Refrigerators with Ice Makers* Patio or Balcony with Locking Storage Miniblinds Fireplace* Outdoor Swimming Pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5409 Zion Rd Unit: B3 have any available units?
5409 Zion Rd Unit: B3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 5409 Zion Rd Unit: B3 have?
Some of 5409 Zion Rd Unit: B3's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5409 Zion Rd Unit: B3 currently offering any rent specials?
5409 Zion Rd Unit: B3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5409 Zion Rd Unit: B3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5409 Zion Rd Unit: B3 is pet friendly.
Does 5409 Zion Rd Unit: B3 offer parking?
Yes, 5409 Zion Rd Unit: B3 offers parking.
Does 5409 Zion Rd Unit: B3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5409 Zion Rd Unit: B3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5409 Zion Rd Unit: B3 have a pool?
Yes, 5409 Zion Rd Unit: B3 has a pool.
Does 5409 Zion Rd Unit: B3 have accessible units?
No, 5409 Zion Rd Unit: B3 does not have accessible units.
Does 5409 Zion Rd Unit: B3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5409 Zion Rd Unit: B3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)