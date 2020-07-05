All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 5409 Zion Rd Unit: B3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
5409 Zion Rd Unit: B3
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5409 Zion Rd Unit: B3

5409 Zion Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5409 Zion Road, Garland, TX 75043
Crystal

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
ice maker
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Deposit: $450

Amenities

Pets Welcome (within restrictions)
New Fitness Center
Minutes from Downtown
Less than a mile from Lake Ray Hubbard
9 foot Celings*
Built-in Book Shelves*
Washer & Dryer Conections
Frost Free Refrigerators with Ice Makers*
Patio or Balcony with Locking Storage
Miniblinds
Fireplace*
Outdoor Swimming Pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5409 Zion Rd Unit: B3 have any available units?
5409 Zion Rd Unit: B3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 5409 Zion Rd Unit: B3 have?
Some of 5409 Zion Rd Unit: B3's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5409 Zion Rd Unit: B3 currently offering any rent specials?
5409 Zion Rd Unit: B3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5409 Zion Rd Unit: B3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5409 Zion Rd Unit: B3 is pet friendly.
Does 5409 Zion Rd Unit: B3 offer parking?
Yes, 5409 Zion Rd Unit: B3 offers parking.
Does 5409 Zion Rd Unit: B3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5409 Zion Rd Unit: B3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5409 Zion Rd Unit: B3 have a pool?
Yes, 5409 Zion Rd Unit: B3 has a pool.
Does 5409 Zion Rd Unit: B3 have accessible units?
No, 5409 Zion Rd Unit: B3 does not have accessible units.
Does 5409 Zion Rd Unit: B3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5409 Zion Rd Unit: B3 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oaks Branch Apartment Homes
1004 Castleglen Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Domain at the One Forty
4201 Bunker Hill Road
Garland, TX 75048
Jefferson Woodlands
4501 North Garland Avenue
Garland, TX 75040
Nova Park Apartment Homes
4622 N Jupiter Rd
Garland, TX 75044
Country Club Condos
1701 E Centerville Rd
Garland, TX 75041
Alta Spring Creek
6310 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044
Equinox on the Park
6200 N Shiloh Rd
Garland, TX 75044
Hubbards Ridge
4351 Point Blvd
Garland, TX 75043

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District