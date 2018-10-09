Rent Calculator
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:11 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5406 Kingfisher Rd
5406 Kingfisher Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
5406 Kingfisher Road, Garland, TX 75043
Crystal
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Adorable updated home in Garland! - Adorable and updated home in Garland! Spacious living area. Recent upgrades granite counter-tops, paint, carpet, roof and patio doors. A must see!
(RLNE4863097)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5406 Kingfisher Rd have any available units?
5406 Kingfisher Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5406 Kingfisher Rd have?
Some of 5406 Kingfisher Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5406 Kingfisher Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5406 Kingfisher Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5406 Kingfisher Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5406 Kingfisher Rd is pet friendly.
Does 5406 Kingfisher Rd offer parking?
No, 5406 Kingfisher Rd does not offer parking.
Does 5406 Kingfisher Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5406 Kingfisher Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5406 Kingfisher Rd have a pool?
No, 5406 Kingfisher Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5406 Kingfisher Rd have accessible units?
No, 5406 Kingfisher Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5406 Kingfisher Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5406 Kingfisher Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
