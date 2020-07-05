All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 5402 Kingfisher Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
5402 Kingfisher Road
Last updated December 3 2019 at 7:31 PM

5402 Kingfisher Road

5402 Kingfisher Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5402 Kingfisher Road, Garland, TX 75043
Crystal

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Holiday Special - Free half Month's rent if lease signed by 12.21.19! Ceramic tile and carpet in the bedrooms. Located near Lake Ray Hubbard. Easy access to George Bush Tollway and 30. Ready to move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5402 Kingfisher Road have any available units?
5402 Kingfisher Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 5402 Kingfisher Road have?
Some of 5402 Kingfisher Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5402 Kingfisher Road currently offering any rent specials?
5402 Kingfisher Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5402 Kingfisher Road pet-friendly?
No, 5402 Kingfisher Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 5402 Kingfisher Road offer parking?
Yes, 5402 Kingfisher Road offers parking.
Does 5402 Kingfisher Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5402 Kingfisher Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5402 Kingfisher Road have a pool?
No, 5402 Kingfisher Road does not have a pool.
Does 5402 Kingfisher Road have accessible units?
No, 5402 Kingfisher Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5402 Kingfisher Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5402 Kingfisher Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Savoy of Garland Apartments
608 Rowlett Rd
Garland, TX 75043
Belmont At Duck Creek Apartments
6202 Duck Creek Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Center
250 N 5th St
Garland, TX 75040
Nova Park Apartment Homes
4622 N Jupiter Rd
Garland, TX 75044
Parc at Garland
3401 Bobtown Rd
Garland, TX 75043
Alta Spring Creek
6310 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044
The Boulders Apartments
6337 Duck Creek Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Equinox on the Park
6200 N Shiloh Rd
Garland, TX 75044

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District