Holiday Special - Free half Month's rent if lease signed by 12.21.19! Ceramic tile and carpet in the bedrooms. Located near Lake Ray Hubbard. Easy access to George Bush Tollway and 30. Ready to move in!
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5402 Kingfisher Road have any available units?
5402 Kingfisher Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 5402 Kingfisher Road have?
Some of 5402 Kingfisher Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5402 Kingfisher Road currently offering any rent specials?
5402 Kingfisher Road is not currently offering any rent specials.