Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:31 AM

5326 Heather Glen Drive

5326 Heather Glen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5326 Heather Glen Drive, Garland, TX 75043
La Prada

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
pool
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,818 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to al

(RLNE5762214)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5326 Heather Glen Drive have any available units?
5326 Heather Glen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 5326 Heather Glen Drive have?
Some of 5326 Heather Glen Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5326 Heather Glen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5326 Heather Glen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5326 Heather Glen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5326 Heather Glen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 5326 Heather Glen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5326 Heather Glen Drive offers parking.
Does 5326 Heather Glen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5326 Heather Glen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5326 Heather Glen Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5326 Heather Glen Drive has a pool.
Does 5326 Heather Glen Drive have accessible units?
No, 5326 Heather Glen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5326 Heather Glen Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5326 Heather Glen Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

