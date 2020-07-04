Rent Calculator
Last updated May 14 2019 at 2:05 AM
1 of 22
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5317 Sundown Lane
5317 Sundown Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
5317 Sundown Lane, Garland, TX 75043
New West
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well maintained home on corner lot, move-in ready. No section 8.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5317 Sundown Lane have any available units?
5317 Sundown Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
Is 5317 Sundown Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5317 Sundown Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5317 Sundown Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5317 Sundown Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 5317 Sundown Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5317 Sundown Lane offers parking.
Does 5317 Sundown Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5317 Sundown Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5317 Sundown Lane have a pool?
No, 5317 Sundown Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5317 Sundown Lane have accessible units?
No, 5317 Sundown Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5317 Sundown Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5317 Sundown Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 5317 Sundown Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5317 Sundown Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
