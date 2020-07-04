All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 5313 Pensacola Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
5313 Pensacola Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5313 Pensacola Drive

5313 Pensacola Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5313 Pensacola Drive, Garland, TX 75043

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to October 1st and receive October Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. Nestled in Garland, TX is this 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home that offers a roomy 2,798 sq ft of living space. Among the amenities you'll find hardwood floors, plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with black and steel appliances, 2 car garage, cozy fireplace, high ceilings, private back patio with fully fenced in yard, and more. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5313 Pensacola Drive have any available units?
5313 Pensacola Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 5313 Pensacola Drive have?
Some of 5313 Pensacola Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5313 Pensacola Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5313 Pensacola Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5313 Pensacola Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5313 Pensacola Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5313 Pensacola Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5313 Pensacola Drive offers parking.
Does 5313 Pensacola Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5313 Pensacola Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5313 Pensacola Drive have a pool?
No, 5313 Pensacola Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5313 Pensacola Drive have accessible units?
No, 5313 Pensacola Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5313 Pensacola Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5313 Pensacola Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Garland Gardens
245 South Barnes Drive
Garland, TX 75042
Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Center
250 N 5th St
Garland, TX 75040
Jefferson Woodlands
4501 North Garland Avenue
Garland, TX 75040
Fox Bend
2156 Cranford Dr
Garland, TX 75041
Carriage Homes on the Lake
3232 N Garland Ave
Garland, TX 75040
El Castillo
1233 Castle Dr
Garland, TX 75040
Equinox on the Park
6200 N Shiloh Rd
Garland, TX 75044
Shiloh Oaks
2379 Apollo Rd
Garland, TX 75040

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District