5313 Pensacola Drive

SPECIAL: Move in prior to October 1st and receive October Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. Nestled in Garland, TX is this 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home that offers a roomy 2,798 sq ft of living space. Among the amenities you'll find hardwood floors, plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with black and steel appliances, 2 car garage, cozy fireplace, high ceilings, private back patio with fully fenced in yard, and more. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.