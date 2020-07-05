All apartments in Garland
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5302 Deep Canyon Drive

5302 Deep Canyon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5302 Deep Canyon Drive, Garland, TX 75043
Crystal

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5302 Deep Canyon Drive have any available units?
5302 Deep Canyon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Is 5302 Deep Canyon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5302 Deep Canyon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5302 Deep Canyon Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5302 Deep Canyon Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5302 Deep Canyon Drive offer parking?
No, 5302 Deep Canyon Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5302 Deep Canyon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5302 Deep Canyon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5302 Deep Canyon Drive have a pool?
No, 5302 Deep Canyon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5302 Deep Canyon Drive have accessible units?
No, 5302 Deep Canyon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5302 Deep Canyon Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5302 Deep Canyon Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5302 Deep Canyon Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5302 Deep Canyon Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

