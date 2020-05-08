All apartments in Garland
521 Worcester Lane

521 Worcester Lane · No Longer Available
Location

521 Worcester Lane, Garland, TX 75040
Buckingham

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice corner lot with good drive up appeal home. This 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage is well-taken care off. Kitchen has nice counter top. The cover patio is great for enjoying sitting in the backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 521 Worcester Lane have any available units?
521 Worcester Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 521 Worcester Lane have?
Some of 521 Worcester Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 521 Worcester Lane currently offering any rent specials?
521 Worcester Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 521 Worcester Lane pet-friendly?
No, 521 Worcester Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 521 Worcester Lane offer parking?
Yes, 521 Worcester Lane offers parking.
Does 521 Worcester Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 521 Worcester Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 521 Worcester Lane have a pool?
No, 521 Worcester Lane does not have a pool.
Does 521 Worcester Lane have accessible units?
No, 521 Worcester Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 521 Worcester Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 521 Worcester Lane has units with dishwashers.

