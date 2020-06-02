All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 5208 Wolverton Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
5208 Wolverton Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5208 Wolverton Court

5208 Wolverton Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5208 Wolverton Court, Garland, TX 75043
Lakeview Windsor Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Receive $500 Off First Full Months Rent
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,478 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 12 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.

This home is part of an HOA, and may have additional rental qualifications and policies. Please consult with your Leasing Agent for more details

(RLNE4549556)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5208 Wolverton Court have any available units?
5208 Wolverton Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 5208 Wolverton Court have?
Some of 5208 Wolverton Court's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5208 Wolverton Court currently offering any rent specials?
5208 Wolverton Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5208 Wolverton Court pet-friendly?
No, 5208 Wolverton Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 5208 Wolverton Court offer parking?
No, 5208 Wolverton Court does not offer parking.
Does 5208 Wolverton Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5208 Wolverton Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5208 Wolverton Court have a pool?
No, 5208 Wolverton Court does not have a pool.
Does 5208 Wolverton Court have accessible units?
No, 5208 Wolverton Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5208 Wolverton Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5208 Wolverton Court does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Montclair Estates
801 La Prada Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Savoy of Garland Apartments
608 Rowlett Rd
Garland, TX 75043
Landmark at Spring Creek Apartment Homes
1802 Apollo Rd
Garland, TX 75044
Stoneleigh on Spring Creek
5501 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044
Domain at the One Forty
4201 Bunker Hill Road
Garland, TX 75048
Lake Meadows
5409 Zion Rd
Garland, TX 75043
Berkshire Spring Creek
6305 N President George Bush Hwy
Garland, TX 75044
Pecan Knoll
1051 E Centerville Rd
Garland, TX 75041

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District