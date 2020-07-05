Rent Calculator
Last updated June 24 2019 at 10:32 PM
5202 Graham Drive
5202 Graham Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
5202 Graham Drive, Garland, TX 75043
Waterford Estates
Amenities
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Excelente property very spacious 4 bedrooms 2.5 bath walking closet, garage attached for 2 car private yard easily access to freeway and shopping and many more.
PROPERTY NOW IS vacant and ready to move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5202 Graham Drive have any available units?
5202 Graham Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
Is 5202 Graham Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5202 Graham Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5202 Graham Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5202 Graham Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 5202 Graham Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5202 Graham Drive offers parking.
Does 5202 Graham Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5202 Graham Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5202 Graham Drive have a pool?
No, 5202 Graham Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5202 Graham Drive have accessible units?
No, 5202 Graham Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5202 Graham Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5202 Graham Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5202 Graham Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5202 Graham Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
