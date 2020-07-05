All apartments in Garland
Last updated March 19 2019

Location

517 Caravaca Drive, Garland, TX 75043
La Prada

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 2,152 sf home is located in Garland, TX. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, tiled kitchen with black and steel appliances, dining area and car garage. Private back patio with partially fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 517 Caravaca Drive have any available units?
517 Caravaca Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 517 Caravaca Drive have?
Some of 517 Caravaca Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 517 Caravaca Drive currently offering any rent specials?
517 Caravaca Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 517 Caravaca Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 517 Caravaca Drive is pet friendly.
Does 517 Caravaca Drive offer parking?
Yes, 517 Caravaca Drive offers parking.
Does 517 Caravaca Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 517 Caravaca Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 517 Caravaca Drive have a pool?
No, 517 Caravaca Drive does not have a pool.
Does 517 Caravaca Drive have accessible units?
No, 517 Caravaca Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 517 Caravaca Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 517 Caravaca Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

