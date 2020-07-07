Sign Up
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:43 AM
514 Rosewood Hills
514 Rosewood Hills Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
514 Rosewood Hills Drive, Garland, TX 75040
Shorehaven
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great home in Garland ISD! -
Nice starter home near schools and parks. Garland ISD! Cute 3 bedrm brick home. Call to view today!
(RLNE5715332)
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 514 Rosewood Hills have any available units?
514 Rosewood Hills doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
Is 514 Rosewood Hills currently offering any rent specials?
514 Rosewood Hills is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 514 Rosewood Hills pet-friendly?
Yes, 514 Rosewood Hills is pet friendly.
Does 514 Rosewood Hills offer parking?
No, 514 Rosewood Hills does not offer parking.
Does 514 Rosewood Hills have units with washers and dryers?
No, 514 Rosewood Hills does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 514 Rosewood Hills have a pool?
No, 514 Rosewood Hills does not have a pool.
Does 514 Rosewood Hills have accessible units?
No, 514 Rosewood Hills does not have accessible units.
Does 514 Rosewood Hills have units with dishwashers?
No, 514 Rosewood Hills does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 514 Rosewood Hills have units with air conditioning?
No, 514 Rosewood Hills does not have units with air conditioning.
