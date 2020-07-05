Rent Calculator
507 Arborview Drive
507 Arborview Drive
507 Arborview Drive
Location
507 Arborview Drive, Garland, TX 75043
Montclair
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
View the 3D tour or come to our open house February 1st from 10:00am to 12:00pm!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 507 Arborview Drive have any available units?
507 Arborview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 507 Arborview Drive have?
Some of 507 Arborview Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 507 Arborview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
507 Arborview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 507 Arborview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 507 Arborview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 507 Arborview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 507 Arborview Drive offers parking.
Does 507 Arborview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 507 Arborview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 507 Arborview Drive have a pool?
No, 507 Arborview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 507 Arborview Drive have accessible units?
No, 507 Arborview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 507 Arborview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 507 Arborview Drive has units with dishwashers.
