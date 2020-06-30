Rent Calculator
All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 503 Arborview Drive.
503 Arborview Drive
503 Arborview Drive
503 Arborview Drive
No Longer Available
Location
503 Arborview Drive, Garland, TX 75043
Montclair
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Nice 4 bedrooms,2.5 bathrooms townhome in quiet area. New remodeled house, all new interior doors, paint, new cabinet, granite counter top, tile downstairs and laminate upstairs, new vanities.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 503 Arborview Drive have any available units?
503 Arborview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 503 Arborview Drive have?
Some of 503 Arborview Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 503 Arborview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
503 Arborview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 503 Arborview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 503 Arborview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 503 Arborview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 503 Arborview Drive offers parking.
Does 503 Arborview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 503 Arborview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 503 Arborview Drive have a pool?
Yes, 503 Arborview Drive has a pool.
Does 503 Arborview Drive have accessible units?
No, 503 Arborview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 503 Arborview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 503 Arborview Drive has units with dishwashers.
