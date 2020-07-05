All apartments in Garland
Last updated December 6 2019 at 5:36 PM

5022 Presidio Drive

5022 Presidio Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5022 Presidio Drive, Garland, TX 75043
La Prada

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5022 Presidio Drive have any available units?
5022 Presidio Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Is 5022 Presidio Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5022 Presidio Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5022 Presidio Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5022 Presidio Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5022 Presidio Drive offer parking?
No, 5022 Presidio Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5022 Presidio Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5022 Presidio Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5022 Presidio Drive have a pool?
No, 5022 Presidio Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5022 Presidio Drive have accessible units?
No, 5022 Presidio Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5022 Presidio Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5022 Presidio Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5022 Presidio Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5022 Presidio Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

