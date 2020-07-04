5022 Burlingame Drive

***Available Feb 1st*** Charming townhouse with 2 spacious bedrooms each with WIC. Living room has vaulted ceilings and brick fireplace. Kitchen overlooks dining and living room and includes REFRIGERATOR! Backyard has covered patio. Close to community park and pool.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
