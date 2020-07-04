All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 5022 Burlingame Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
5022 Burlingame Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5022 Burlingame Drive

5022 Burlingame Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5022 Burlingame Drive, Garland, TX 75043
New West

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
***Available Feb 1st*** Charming townhouse with 2 spacious bedrooms each with WIC. Living room has vaulted ceilings and brick fireplace. Kitchen overlooks dining and living room and includes REFRIGERATOR! Backyard has covered patio. Close to community park and pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5022 Burlingame Drive have any available units?
5022 Burlingame Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 5022 Burlingame Drive have?
Some of 5022 Burlingame Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5022 Burlingame Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5022 Burlingame Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5022 Burlingame Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5022 Burlingame Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 5022 Burlingame Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5022 Burlingame Drive offers parking.
Does 5022 Burlingame Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5022 Burlingame Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5022 Burlingame Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5022 Burlingame Drive has a pool.
Does 5022 Burlingame Drive have accessible units?
No, 5022 Burlingame Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5022 Burlingame Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5022 Burlingame Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Best Cities for Families 2019
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Center
250 N 5th St
Garland, TX 75040
Fox Bend
2156 Cranford Dr
Garland, TX 75041
Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Station
351 N 5th St
Garland, TX 75040
El Castillo
1233 Castle Dr
Garland, TX 75040
Berkshire Spring Creek
6305 N President George Bush Hwy
Garland, TX 75044
Parkside at Firewheel Apartments
305 River Fern Ave
Garland, TX 75040
Berkshire Preserve
6221 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044
Shiloh Oaks
2379 Apollo Rd
Garland, TX 75040

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District