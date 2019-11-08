All apartments in Garland
502 Ivy Way
502 Ivy Way

502 Ivy Way · No Longer Available
Garland
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Location

502 Ivy Way, Garland, TX 75043
Meadowcreek

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home located close to major highways in Garland. The 4th bedroom is currently a garage conversion and is great for entertainment or a large extra bedroom. Key features include beautiful flooring throughout and a large backyard and patio. This home won't last long!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 502 Ivy Way have any available units?
502 Ivy Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 502 Ivy Way have?
Some of 502 Ivy Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 502 Ivy Way currently offering any rent specials?
502 Ivy Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 502 Ivy Way pet-friendly?
No, 502 Ivy Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 502 Ivy Way offer parking?
Yes, 502 Ivy Way offers parking.
Does 502 Ivy Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 502 Ivy Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 502 Ivy Way have a pool?
No, 502 Ivy Way does not have a pool.
Does 502 Ivy Way have accessible units?
No, 502 Ivy Way does not have accessible units.
Does 502 Ivy Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 502 Ivy Way has units with dishwashers.

