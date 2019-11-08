502 Ivy Way

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home located close to major highways in Garland. The 4th bedroom is currently a garage conversion and is great for entertainment or a large extra bedroom. Key features include beautiful flooring throughout and a large backyard and patio. This home won't last long!!