Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home located close to major highways in Garland. The 4th bedroom is currently a garage conversion and is great for entertainment or a large extra bedroom. Key features include beautiful flooring throughout and a large backyard and patio. This home won't last long!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 502 Ivy Way have any available units?
502 Ivy Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 502 Ivy Way have?
Some of 502 Ivy Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 502 Ivy Way currently offering any rent specials?
502 Ivy Way is not currently offering any rent specials.