Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:54 AM
1 of 31
5018 Willowhaven Circle
5018 Willowhaven Circle
·
No Longer Available
Location
5018 Willowhaven Circle, Garland, TX 75043
La Prada
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
BEAUTIFULLY landscaped home with a sun room off the back patio. This well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is perfect for all families!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5018 Willowhaven Circle have any available units?
5018 Willowhaven Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5018 Willowhaven Circle have?
Some of 5018 Willowhaven Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5018 Willowhaven Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5018 Willowhaven Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5018 Willowhaven Circle pet-friendly?
No, 5018 Willowhaven Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 5018 Willowhaven Circle offer parking?
No, 5018 Willowhaven Circle does not offer parking.
Does 5018 Willowhaven Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5018 Willowhaven Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5018 Willowhaven Circle have a pool?
No, 5018 Willowhaven Circle does not have a pool.
Does 5018 Willowhaven Circle have accessible units?
No, 5018 Willowhaven Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5018 Willowhaven Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5018 Willowhaven Circle has units with dishwashers.
