Last updated April 15 2020 at 11:27 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5013 Bellerive Court
5013 Bellerive Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
5013 Bellerive Court, Garland, TX 75044
Firewheel
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
OPEN FLOOR PLAN, 4 BEDROOMS AND 2.1 BATHS.
NEAR WALMART, SAM CLUB, TARGET, BANKS, STARBUCKS, RESTAURANTS, HIGH SCHOOL, AND EZ ACCESS TO HIGH WAY. THIS HOUSE IS READY TO MOVE IN BY MAY 01, 2020
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5013 Bellerive Court have any available units?
5013 Bellerive Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5013 Bellerive Court have?
Some of 5013 Bellerive Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5013 Bellerive Court currently offering any rent specials?
5013 Bellerive Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5013 Bellerive Court pet-friendly?
No, 5013 Bellerive Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 5013 Bellerive Court offer parking?
Yes, 5013 Bellerive Court offers parking.
Does 5013 Bellerive Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5013 Bellerive Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5013 Bellerive Court have a pool?
No, 5013 Bellerive Court does not have a pool.
Does 5013 Bellerive Court have accessible units?
No, 5013 Bellerive Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5013 Bellerive Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5013 Bellerive Court has units with dishwashers.
