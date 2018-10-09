Rent Calculator
Last updated July 28 2019 at 6:45 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4918 Creekridge Lane
4918 Creekridge Lane
·
No Longer Available
Browse Similar Places
Location
4918 Creekridge Lane, Garland, TX 75043
Crystal
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Remodeled, clean home in great location off I30. Fireplace, 2 dining areas, sun room, deck, lg backyard and so much more! ** Currently has an app pending signatures **
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4918 Creekridge Lane have any available units?
4918 Creekridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4918 Creekridge Lane have?
Some of 4918 Creekridge Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4918 Creekridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4918 Creekridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4918 Creekridge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4918 Creekridge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 4918 Creekridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4918 Creekridge Lane offers parking.
Does 4918 Creekridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4918 Creekridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4918 Creekridge Lane have a pool?
No, 4918 Creekridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4918 Creekridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 4918 Creekridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4918 Creekridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4918 Creekridge Lane has units with dishwashers.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
