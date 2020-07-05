Rent Calculator
Last updated March 27 2019 at 1:23 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4906 Collingwood Drive
4906 Collingwood Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
4906 Collingwood Drive, Garland, TX 75043
Gatewood
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Completed renovated, this is a must see property
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4906 Collingwood Drive have any available units?
4906 Collingwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4906 Collingwood Drive have?
Some of 4906 Collingwood Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4906 Collingwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4906 Collingwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4906 Collingwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4906 Collingwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 4906 Collingwood Drive offer parking?
No, 4906 Collingwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4906 Collingwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4906 Collingwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4906 Collingwood Drive have a pool?
No, 4906 Collingwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4906 Collingwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 4906 Collingwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4906 Collingwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4906 Collingwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
