Garland, TX
4902 Palomino Lane
Last updated February 24 2020 at 6:19 PM

4902 Palomino Lane

4902 Palomino Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4902 Palomino Lane, Garland, TX 75043
New West

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rare find! Well maintained super spacious 6 bdrm 4 bath home on large corner lot, dual HVAC systems, move-in ready. No section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4902 Palomino Lane have any available units?
4902 Palomino Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 4902 Palomino Lane have?
Some of 4902 Palomino Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4902 Palomino Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4902 Palomino Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4902 Palomino Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4902 Palomino Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 4902 Palomino Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4902 Palomino Lane offers parking.
Does 4902 Palomino Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4902 Palomino Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4902 Palomino Lane have a pool?
No, 4902 Palomino Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4902 Palomino Lane have accessible units?
No, 4902 Palomino Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4902 Palomino Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4902 Palomino Lane has units with dishwashers.

