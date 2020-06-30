Rent Calculator
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
4902 Palomino Lane
Last updated February 24 2020 at 6:19 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4902 Palomino Lane
4902 Palomino Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
4902 Palomino Lane, Garland, TX 75043
New West
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rare find! Well maintained super spacious 6 bdrm 4 bath home on large corner lot, dual HVAC systems, move-in ready. No section 8.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4902 Palomino Lane have any available units?
4902 Palomino Lane doesn't have any available units at this time.
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Garland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4902 Palomino Lane have?
Some of 4902 Palomino Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and air conditioning.
Amenities section
.
Is 4902 Palomino Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4902 Palomino Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4902 Palomino Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4902 Palomino Lane is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 4902 Palomino Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4902 Palomino Lane offers parking.
Does 4902 Palomino Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4902 Palomino Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4902 Palomino Lane have a pool?
No, 4902 Palomino Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4902 Palomino Lane have accessible units?
No, 4902 Palomino Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4902 Palomino Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4902 Palomino Lane has units with dishwashers.
