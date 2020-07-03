All apartments in Garland
Garland, TX
4810 Sprucewood Ln
Last updated September 18 2019 at 5:07 PM

4810 Sprucewood Ln

4810 Sprucewood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4810 Sprucewood Lane, Garland, TX 75044
Apollo

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A spacious and move-in ready 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Garland is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Living room has beautiful wood flooring and brick fire place. Kitchen has plenty of cabinet space. granite counters and new appliances. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4810 Sprucewood Ln have any available units?
4810 Sprucewood Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 4810 Sprucewood Ln have?
Some of 4810 Sprucewood Ln's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4810 Sprucewood Ln currently offering any rent specials?
4810 Sprucewood Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4810 Sprucewood Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 4810 Sprucewood Ln is pet friendly.
Does 4810 Sprucewood Ln offer parking?
No, 4810 Sprucewood Ln does not offer parking.
Does 4810 Sprucewood Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4810 Sprucewood Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4810 Sprucewood Ln have a pool?
No, 4810 Sprucewood Ln does not have a pool.
Does 4810 Sprucewood Ln have accessible units?
No, 4810 Sprucewood Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 4810 Sprucewood Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 4810 Sprucewood Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

