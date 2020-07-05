Rent Calculator
4801 Jon Boat Drive
Last updated August 2 2019 at 11:06 AM
4801 Jon Boat Drive
4801 Jon Boat Drive
4801 Jon Boat Drive, Garland, TX 75043
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
stainless steel
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 story home with 4 bedroom in Cypress Cove Community. Granite Countertops with 42 inc cabinets and stainless appliances. 2 car garage in the front with huge backyard.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Does 4801 Jon Boat Drive have any available units?
4801 Jon Boat Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4801 Jon Boat Drive have?
Some of 4801 Jon Boat Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4801 Jon Boat Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4801 Jon Boat Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4801 Jon Boat Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4801 Jon Boat Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 4801 Jon Boat Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4801 Jon Boat Drive offers parking.
Does 4801 Jon Boat Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4801 Jon Boat Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4801 Jon Boat Drive have a pool?
No, 4801 Jon Boat Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4801 Jon Boat Drive have accessible units?
No, 4801 Jon Boat Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4801 Jon Boat Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4801 Jon Boat Drive has units with dishwashers.
Montclair Estates
801 La Prada Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Savoy of Garland Apartments
608 Rowlett Rd
Garland, TX 75043
Stoneleigh on Spring Creek
5501 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044
Domain at the One Forty
4201 Bunker Hill Road
Garland, TX 75048
Fox Bend
2156 Cranford Dr
Garland, TX 75041
Parc at Garland
3401 Bobtown Rd
Garland, TX 75043
Pecan Knoll
1051 E Centerville Rd
Garland, TX 75041
Shiloh Oaks
2379 Apollo Rd
Garland, TX 75040
