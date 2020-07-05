4801 Jon Boat Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 2 story home with 4 bedroom in Cypress Cove Community. Granite Countertops with 42 inc cabinets and stainless appliances. 2 car garage in the front with huge backyard.