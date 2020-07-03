All apartments in Garland
Last updated April 20 2019 at 9:35 AM

4721 Hanover Drive

Location

4721 Hanover Drive, Garland, TX 75042
Forest Ridge

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Garland has recently been completely renovated! The home has updated paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4721 Hanover Drive have any available units?
4721 Hanover Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 4721 Hanover Drive have?
Some of 4721 Hanover Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4721 Hanover Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4721 Hanover Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4721 Hanover Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4721 Hanover Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 4721 Hanover Drive offer parking?
No, 4721 Hanover Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4721 Hanover Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4721 Hanover Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4721 Hanover Drive have a pool?
No, 4721 Hanover Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4721 Hanover Drive have accessible units?
No, 4721 Hanover Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4721 Hanover Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4721 Hanover Drive has units with dishwashers.

