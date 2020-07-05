All apartments in Garland
Last updated May 28 2019 at 3:59 PM

4714 Duck Creek Drive

4714 Duck Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4714 Duck Creek Drive, Garland, TX 75043
Gatewood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4714 Duck Creek Drive have any available units?
4714 Duck Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Is 4714 Duck Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4714 Duck Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4714 Duck Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4714 Duck Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 4714 Duck Creek Drive offer parking?
No, 4714 Duck Creek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4714 Duck Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4714 Duck Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4714 Duck Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 4714 Duck Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4714 Duck Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 4714 Duck Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4714 Duck Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4714 Duck Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4714 Duck Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4714 Duck Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

