4622 Burdock Drive
4622 Burdock Drive

4622 Burdock Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4622 Burdock Drive, Garland, TX 75043
Candlestick

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4622 Burdock Drive have any available units?
4622 Burdock Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Is 4622 Burdock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4622 Burdock Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4622 Burdock Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4622 Burdock Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4622 Burdock Drive offer parking?
No, 4622 Burdock Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4622 Burdock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4622 Burdock Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4622 Burdock Drive have a pool?
No, 4622 Burdock Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4622 Burdock Drive have accessible units?
No, 4622 Burdock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4622 Burdock Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4622 Burdock Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4622 Burdock Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4622 Burdock Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

