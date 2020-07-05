Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 4610 Westlake Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
4610 Westlake Drive
Last updated March 18 2020 at 2:43 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4610 Westlake Drive
4610 Westlake Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
4610 Westlake Drive, Garland, TX 75043
Crystal
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Lovely updated home with granite counters, laminate flooring throughout and new paint. Recently renovated pool!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4610 Westlake Drive have any available units?
4610 Westlake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4610 Westlake Drive have?
Some of 4610 Westlake Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4610 Westlake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4610 Westlake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4610 Westlake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4610 Westlake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 4610 Westlake Drive offer parking?
No, 4610 Westlake Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4610 Westlake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4610 Westlake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4610 Westlake Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4610 Westlake Drive has a pool.
Does 4610 Westlake Drive have accessible units?
No, 4610 Westlake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4610 Westlake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4610 Westlake Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Landmark at Spring Creek Apartment Homes
1802 Apollo Rd
Garland, TX 75044
Stoneleigh on Spring Creek
5501 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044
El Castillo
1233 Castle Dr
Garland, TX 75040
Embree Hill
4901 Peninsula Way
Garland, TX 75043
Lake Village West Apartments
5013 Peninsula Way
Garland, TX 75043
Equinox on the Park
6200 N Shiloh Rd
Garland, TX 75044
The Hendry Apartment Homes
1759 W Campbell Rd
Garland, TX 75044
Shiloh Oaks
2379 Apollo Rd
Garland, TX 75040
Similar Pages
Garland 1 Bedrooms
Garland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly Apartments
Garland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District