4610 Saturn Rd, Garland, TX 75041
Last updated August 29 2019 at 4:19 PM

4610 Saturn Rd, Garland, TX 75041

4610 Saturn Road · No Longer Available
Location

4610 Saturn Road, Garland, TX 75041

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Garland 1/1 $775

Exterior Amenities: Fitness center, Pool, Free WiFi Areas, Club house, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, 2 Laundry rooms, School bus stop, Bus stop
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, Storage closet outside, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Miniblinds, Frost free refrigerators

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 250

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Apartment Dispatch 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime or email bryanw85@gmail.com.

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice.

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4610 Saturn Rd, Garland, TX 75041 have any available units?
4610 Saturn Rd, Garland, TX 75041 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 4610 Saturn Rd, Garland, TX 75041 have?
Some of 4610 Saturn Rd, Garland, TX 75041's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4610 Saturn Rd, Garland, TX 75041 currently offering any rent specials?
4610 Saturn Rd, Garland, TX 75041 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4610 Saturn Rd, Garland, TX 75041 pet-friendly?
No, 4610 Saturn Rd, Garland, TX 75041 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 4610 Saturn Rd, Garland, TX 75041 offer parking?
Yes, 4610 Saturn Rd, Garland, TX 75041 offers parking.
Does 4610 Saturn Rd, Garland, TX 75041 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4610 Saturn Rd, Garland, TX 75041 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4610 Saturn Rd, Garland, TX 75041 have a pool?
Yes, 4610 Saturn Rd, Garland, TX 75041 has a pool.
Does 4610 Saturn Rd, Garland, TX 75041 have accessible units?
No, 4610 Saturn Rd, Garland, TX 75041 does not have accessible units.
Does 4610 Saturn Rd, Garland, TX 75041 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4610 Saturn Rd, Garland, TX 75041 has units with dishwashers.

