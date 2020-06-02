Rent Calculator
4606 Chaha Rd Unit 202
Last updated April 8 2019 at 11:43 AM
4606 Chaha Rd Unit 202
4606 Chaha Road
No Longer Available
Location
4606 Chaha Road, Garland, TX 75043
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4606 Chaha Rd Unit 202 have any available units?
4606 Chaha Rd Unit 202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
Is 4606 Chaha Rd Unit 202 currently offering any rent specials?
4606 Chaha Rd Unit 202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4606 Chaha Rd Unit 202 pet-friendly?
No, 4606 Chaha Rd Unit 202 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 4606 Chaha Rd Unit 202 offer parking?
No, 4606 Chaha Rd Unit 202 does not offer parking.
Does 4606 Chaha Rd Unit 202 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4606 Chaha Rd Unit 202 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4606 Chaha Rd Unit 202 have a pool?
No, 4606 Chaha Rd Unit 202 does not have a pool.
Does 4606 Chaha Rd Unit 202 have accessible units?
No, 4606 Chaha Rd Unit 202 does not have accessible units.
Does 4606 Chaha Rd Unit 202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4606 Chaha Rd Unit 202 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4606 Chaha Rd Unit 202 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4606 Chaha Rd Unit 202 does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
