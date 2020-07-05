All apartments in Garland
4605 Chaha Rd, Garland, TX 75043

4605 Chaha Road · No Longer Available
Location

4605 Chaha Road, Garland, TX 75043

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
business center
carport
parking
pool
internet access
Garland unit w/2 Pools, Business center, 2 Laundry rooms, School bus stop, W/D rental($35/mo)
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, High ceilings, Storage closet outside, Custom built-ins, Ice makers, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Wet bars, Frost free refrigerators

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 18620370

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime or email bryanw85@gmail.com. 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4605 Chaha Rd, Garland, TX 75043 have any available units?
4605 Chaha Rd, Garland, TX 75043 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 4605 Chaha Rd, Garland, TX 75043 have?
Some of 4605 Chaha Rd, Garland, TX 75043's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4605 Chaha Rd, Garland, TX 75043 currently offering any rent specials?
4605 Chaha Rd, Garland, TX 75043 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4605 Chaha Rd, Garland, TX 75043 pet-friendly?
No, 4605 Chaha Rd, Garland, TX 75043 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 4605 Chaha Rd, Garland, TX 75043 offer parking?
Yes, 4605 Chaha Rd, Garland, TX 75043 offers parking.
Does 4605 Chaha Rd, Garland, TX 75043 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4605 Chaha Rd, Garland, TX 75043 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4605 Chaha Rd, Garland, TX 75043 have a pool?
Yes, 4605 Chaha Rd, Garland, TX 75043 has a pool.
Does 4605 Chaha Rd, Garland, TX 75043 have accessible units?
No, 4605 Chaha Rd, Garland, TX 75043 does not have accessible units.
Does 4605 Chaha Rd, Garland, TX 75043 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4605 Chaha Rd, Garland, TX 75043 has units with dishwashers.

