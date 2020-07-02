Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 4525 Bucknell Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
4525 Bucknell Drive
Last updated March 18 2020 at 5:20 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4525 Bucknell Drive
4525 Bucknell Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
4525 Bucknell Drive, Garland, TX 75042
Forest Ridge
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedrooms house with big backyard and 1 car garage. Richardson ISD.
Currently working on an application.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4525 Bucknell Drive have any available units?
4525 Bucknell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
Is 4525 Bucknell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4525 Bucknell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4525 Bucknell Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4525 Bucknell Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 4525 Bucknell Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4525 Bucknell Drive offers parking.
Does 4525 Bucknell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4525 Bucknell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4525 Bucknell Drive have a pool?
No, 4525 Bucknell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4525 Bucknell Drive have accessible units?
No, 4525 Bucknell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4525 Bucknell Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4525 Bucknell Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4525 Bucknell Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4525 Bucknell Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Garland Gardens
245 South Barnes Drive
Garland, TX 75042
The Hills of Palos Verdes
930 Interstate Hwy 30
Garland, TX 75043
Broadway
5118 Broadway Blvd
Garland, TX 75043
Berkshire Spring Creek
6305 N President George Bush Hwy
Garland, TX 75044
Alta Spring Creek
6310 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044
Parkside at Firewheel Apartments
305 River Fern Ave
Garland, TX 75040
Hubbards Ridge
4351 Point Blvd
Garland, TX 75043
Shiloh Oaks
2379 Apollo Rd
Garland, TX 75040
Similar Pages
Garland 1 Bedrooms
Garland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly Apartments
Garland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District