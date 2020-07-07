4502 N Garland Ave

Amenities
Who is this crazy person?
Hello! I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I'm a born and raised Dallas local. I'm an apartment hunting machine/genie in a bottle/professional cool person/taco enthusiast. Basically, I find people apartments to live in. I have a simple and streamlined method thats helped dozens of people like you take the stress out of finding apartments. And I'm free to work with! Hit me up!
Remember the part in that movie where the record scratches and everyone stops in their tracks to see what just happened. The wild bewilderment of witnessing something so outrageously unique, it can't be helped but to put a quick pause on space and time itself in order to look at what just happened? Well, coming here is like that. Many people I've taken here have had that "looney toons jaw drop" expression (which is something you should totally google for some nostalgia sake). So yeah, if you want to have that experience, come check this place out!
Apartment Amenities
Open & Spacious Floor Plans
Town Home Split-Level Designs
Designer Color Schemes
Wood-Style Flooring
High-Speed Internet with AT&T U-verse and Spectrum
Ceiling Fans In Living & Bedrooms
Full-Size Washers & Dryers Included
Linen Closets
Spacious Closets
Pendant Lighting
French Doors
Private Patios & Balconies
10 to 12-FT High Ceilings
Vertical Blinds
Pet-Friendly
Wooded Creek & Pool Views
USB Outlets
Community Amenities
Elegant Clubhouse Available For Private Parties
Billiards
State-Of-The-Art Fitness Center
Private Yoga Studio
Resort-Style Swimming Pool
Wifi Lounge with PrintMe Capabilities
Full-Service Conference Room With Wi-Fi
Luxer Package System
Picnic & Grilling Area
Professionally Landscaped Grounds
Exterior Storage
24-Hour Emergency Maintenance