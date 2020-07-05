All apartments in Garland
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:05 AM

4484 Chaha Road

4484 Chaha Road · No Longer Available
Location

4484 Chaha Road, Garland, TX 75043

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
some paid utils
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Beautifully appointed 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in a wonderful lakeside complex, down the road from marina, Bass Pro, great fishing, boating etc. Close to I-30 to provide access quickly to most of the metroplex. Much cheaper than an apartment and such a prime location makes this the ideal place to lease! Call today for a private showing. Unit is close to community pools and short distance to lake and fabulous views! Water included in rent! Only bill would be Electric in this unit! UPDATES NEWLY ADDED: Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring, Refrigerator is new and included in the lease price. This is a ground floor unit surrounded by others making the monthly energy bill extremely reasonable on this unit! Don't miss out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4484 Chaha Road have any available units?
4484 Chaha Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 4484 Chaha Road have?
Some of 4484 Chaha Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4484 Chaha Road currently offering any rent specials?
4484 Chaha Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4484 Chaha Road pet-friendly?
No, 4484 Chaha Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 4484 Chaha Road offer parking?
No, 4484 Chaha Road does not offer parking.
Does 4484 Chaha Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4484 Chaha Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4484 Chaha Road have a pool?
Yes, 4484 Chaha Road has a pool.
Does 4484 Chaha Road have accessible units?
No, 4484 Chaha Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4484 Chaha Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4484 Chaha Road has units with dishwashers.

