4484 Chaha Road

Beautifully appointed 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in a wonderful lakeside complex, down the road from marina, Bass Pro, great fishing, boating etc. Close to I-30 to provide access quickly to most of the metroplex. Much cheaper than an apartment and such a prime location makes this the ideal place to lease! Call today for a private showing. Unit is close to community pools and short distance to lake and fabulous views! Water included in rent! Only bill would be Electric in this unit! UPDATES NEWLY ADDED: Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring, Refrigerator is new and included in the lease price. This is a ground floor unit surrounded by others making the monthly energy bill extremely reasonable on this unit! Don't miss out!