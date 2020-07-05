All apartments in Garland
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4422 Mayflower Drive

4422 Mayflower Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4422 Mayflower Drive, Garland, TX 75043
Gatewood

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
APPLICATION FEE SPECIAL! Get your application fee refunded to your ledger when you lease a Main Street Renewal home within 30 days of applying! Lease a home today!
*application fee refund is contingent on a fully executed lease and move in funds paid within 48 hours of application approval. Please contact our office with any questions*
*Leasing special!  2nd full month's rent is FREE when you sign a 15 month lease on this home!*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4422 Mayflower Drive have any available units?
4422 Mayflower Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 4422 Mayflower Drive have?
Some of 4422 Mayflower Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4422 Mayflower Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4422 Mayflower Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4422 Mayflower Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4422 Mayflower Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 4422 Mayflower Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4422 Mayflower Drive offers parking.
Does 4422 Mayflower Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4422 Mayflower Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4422 Mayflower Drive have a pool?
No, 4422 Mayflower Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4422 Mayflower Drive have accessible units?
No, 4422 Mayflower Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4422 Mayflower Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4422 Mayflower Drive has units with dishwashers.

